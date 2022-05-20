Nevada governor ends COVID state of emergency

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday issued a proclamation ending the official state of emergency he imposed on Nevada’s economy and citizens in March two years ago.

The state of emergency gave Sisolak sweeping power to shutter businesses and impose mandates on both those businesses and Nevadans including masking and closing businesses including all gaming establishments.

The fact that there was not review by lawmakers and others and the fact that the mandates could go on without review until the governor decided to end them drew sharp criticism from Republicans and some businessmen who said that was unfair and should be restricted.

But Republicans in the Legislature were unsuccessful in modifying the emergency powers to, for example, require a state of emergency to be reviewed by lawmakers after a certain period.

“I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods,” he said in announcing the end of the emergency.

He praised collaboration and planning across all levels of government in Nevada but said the need for the emergency powers has now ended and the state is now prepared and able to prevent, treat and manage the COVID-19 cases.

He said the virus is “still with us,” but now is the time to end the emergency proclamation.