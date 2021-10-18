Nevada governor involved in car crash
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak was involved in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Neither he nor the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. A statement issued by the governor’s office said both drivers were taken to University Medical Center as a precaution after the crash with minor injuries. The incident happened at the intersection of Rainbow and Russell.
Sisolak was released from the hospital at 3:10 p.m. and was reported resting at home.
No further information was released including whether Sisolak was the driver of his vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada governor involved in car crash
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak was involved in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.