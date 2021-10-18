Nevada governor involved in car crash

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak was involved in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Neither he nor the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. A statement issued by the governor’s office said both drivers were taken to University Medical Center as a precaution after the crash with minor injuries. The incident happened at the intersection of Rainbow and Russell.

Sisolak was released from the hospital at 3:10 p.m. and was reported resting at home.

No further information was released including whether Sisolak was the driver of his vehicle.