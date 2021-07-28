Nevada governor reimposes indoor masking mandate in 12 counties

STATELINE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday afternoon issued a directive re-imposing indoor mask requirements effective at 12:01 a.m., July 30.

The directive applies to 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties excluding only Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing and Storey counties.

He said the order comes after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance Tuesday reversing its May guidance allowing vaccinated people to go without masks indoors.

He said the 12 counties including Carson and Douglas as well as Washoe County are at risk for elevated transmission of the delta variant that now accounts for some 80% of new infections including some among vaccinated people.

The new CDC guidelines also recommends universal masking for all teachers, students and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccine status.





The relaxation of mask requirements Sisolak issued in May was contingent on CDC future guidance.

The press release also says that Nevadans in areas where local governments across the state have tougher mandates must follow those tougher rules.

While businesses have a three day grace period, he urged them to adopt the mask rules as soon as possible.