Nevada governor signs order demanding audit of public schools

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at a NAIOP event on Jan. 26 at the Renaissance Reno.

Jessica Garcia/Nevada Appeal

Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Executive Order 2023-005 , which directed the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

The Executive Order calls for the superintendent of each school district and the executive director of the State Public Charter School Authority to submit external, third-party audits to the Governor’s Finance Office by March 1.

After the external audits are submitted, the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office will prepare a report that summarizes the findings of its audit review, identifies any deficiencies and provides recommendations to remedy the identified deficiencies. The report will be submitted to Lombardo by Dec. 29.

The order follows Lombardo’s State of the State address , where he called for increased transparency and accountability within Nevada’s education system, and the release of NevadaESSER.org , a state website created to inform the public how federal relief dollars are spent by school districts and charter schools across Nevada.