Nevada issues warning as eviction moratorium ends Thursday
With the state moratorium on evictions ending Thursday, Nevada officials emphasized that federal rental protections from eviction will still be in effect.
In addition, they pointed out that state and local financial and mediation resources are available for homeowners, landlords and tenants hit by COVID-19.
The statewide moratorium prohibiting evictions expires Oct. 15. But the Centers for Disease Control order bars evictions through the end of December. It does not, however, cover tenants who engage in criminal activity, threaten other residents, damage property or violate their lease in a way not related to rent payment.
Tenants can get protections from the CDC only if they give their landlord a declaration stating they are unable to pay their rent, have tried to get rent assistance and made their best efforts to pay at least part of their rent.
They also have to state if they have received a stimulus payment or will earn less than $99,000 this year and that eviction might leave the tenant homeless.
