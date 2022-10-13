Nevada launches new trail finder website

Nevada Trail Finder graphic

Provided

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday announced the release of Nevada Trail Finder , a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways.

“Together with our multi-agency partners, we are thrilled to launch Nevada Trail Finder – a first-of-its-kind resource in Nevada – to encourage people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to get outside, connect with nature, and explore Nevada’s vast outdoor treasures sustainably and responsibly,” said Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Director and Carson Valley native Dominique Etchegoyhen. “I thank our many outdoor recreation partners for collaborating with us to develop the epic Nevada Trail Finder platform, which will benefit families and visitors for years to come, while advancing efforts to solidify Nevada as a world-class recreation destination.”

This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing outdoor recreationists to explore Nevada’s vibrant trail systems, download maps for offline use, get essential information and planning tools, learn tips for responsible and sustainable recreation, submit trip comments and photos, and much more. Additionally, the public can use Nevada Trail Finder to track their personal trail experiences, noting trails they have explored, their favorites, or ones they want to visit.

Nevada Trail Finder currently features over 150 trail systems spanning every region throughout the state. New trails will continue to be added on an ongoing basis, so be sure to check the website regularly to discover new trails and adventures.

Nevada Trail Finder was developed by multiple state, federal, and nonprofit partners including:

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, Nevada Division of State Parks, Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program, The Great Basin Institute, Travel Nevada, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.