Nevada launches new wildlife app to help nab poachers

A new app launched Monday by the Nevada Department of Wildlife is designed to fight wildlife crime through a tip line while also providing information.

“NDOW Tip” app users can connect directly to the Operation Game Thief hotline with their smartphones and send anonymous tips on possible illegal behavior, like poaching, along with supporting photos and videos.

“Our job is to help protect Nevada’s wildlife,” said Chief Game Warden Mike Maynard in a press release. “We are always looking for ways to make it easier for members of the public to report wildlife crime. With this new app, we’ll now be better able to hear from those in our community who might have information that can help our game wardens.”

Residents without smartphones can share information with game wardens by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting keyword “NDOWTIP” and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website.

“Nevada is a big state and we can do our jobs more effectively with help from the public,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Eller. “With this new app, our hope is that more people will get involved in protecting Nevada’s wildlife and let us know when they see something out in the field. Afterall, this wildlife belongs to all Nevadans.”

The app is 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before game wardens see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

NDOW Tip is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the agency’s website.

The public can also still call the OGT hotline directly at 1-800-992-3030.