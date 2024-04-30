Nevada Legislative Committee heads to Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada State Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and the Marlette Lake Water System is set to hold its next regular meeting on Friday at 1 p.m. The meeting will be in the Trepp Room at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation in Incline Village.

This biennial committee convenes several times during Nevada’s interim legislative session to discuss TRPA’s work and the activities of state agencies operating in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The six-member body, comprised of three legislators from each house, reviews budgets, programs, and policies relevant to Nevada’s interests. A key role is achieving cooperation with California lawmakers to uphold the goals outlined in the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact.

On the agenda for the upcoming meeting are informational presentations from TRPA and other Lake Tahoe organizations. Topics will include destination stewardship efforts, progress on affordable and workforce housing initiatives, and an economic development update from the Tahoe Prosperity Center. The committee aims to gather insights on strengthening local communities and promoting Tahoe as a sustainable place to live, work, and recreate.

Meeting details can be found on the Nevada Legislature’s website at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/InterimCommittee/REL/Interim2023/Meeting/34498

The public is welcome to attend.

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.