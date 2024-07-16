Nevada Legislative Committee to meet at Lake Tahoe July 19
STATELINE, Nev. – The next regular meeting of the Nevada State Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System will be held at the TRPA office and board rooms Friday, July 19 at 1 p.m.
This committee of the Nevada Legislature holds meetings every other year during the interim session to discuss the work of TRPA and Nevada state agencies in the Lake Tahoe Basin and to provide oversight on issues important to Nevada citizens. This is the fifth of six total meetings the committee will host this year. The final meeting is scheduled for August 16 in Carson City.
The body is comprised of six legislators, three from each house, to review agency budgets, programs, and activities and to communicate with members of the California Legislature to achieve the goals set forth in the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact.
For this meeting, TRPA and other Tahoe agencies will provide informational presentations on:
- A report on progress toward restoring Lake Tahoe’s clarity to its historic level of nearly 100 feet and on science and reporting needs.
- A presentation on Lake Tahoe aquatic invasive species programs and the affect invasive species can have on water clarity improvements.
- An update on progress toward achieving Lake Tahoe’s environmental threshold goals and work with the Tahoe Science Advisory Council to update, expand, and redefine certain environmental standards and measurements.
- A presentation from science community representatives on measuring the effectiveness of conservation programs and restoration projects, and a presentation from leading experts in the field of microplastics about emerging concerns around them at Lake Tahoe.
- A presentation from the non-profit League to Save Lake Tahoe about community involvement in protecting Lake Tahoe and current programs to reduce litter and Keep Tahoe Blue.
