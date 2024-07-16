Nevada Legislative Committee to meet at Lake Tahoe July 19

STATELINE, Nev. – The next regular meeting of the Nevada State Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System will be held at the TRPA office and board rooms Friday, July 19 at 1 p.m.

This committee of the Nevada Legislature holds meetings every other year during the interim session to discuss the work of TRPA and Nevada state agencies in the Lake Tahoe Basin and to provide oversight on issues important to Nevada citizens. This is the fifth of six total meetings the committee will host this year. The final meeting is scheduled for August 16 in Carson City.

The body is comprised of six legislators, three from each house, to review agency budgets, programs, and activities and to communicate with members of the California Legislature to achieve the goals set forth in the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact .

For this meeting, TRPA and other Tahoe agencies will provide informational presentations on: