Nevada Legislative Committee to meet at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – The next regular meeting of the Nevada State Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System will be held at the TRPA offices in Stateline, Nev. on Friday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

For decades this committee of the Nevada Legislature has met every other year during the interim session to discuss the work of TRPA and Nevada state agencies in the Lake Tahoe Basin and to provide oversight on issues important to Nevada citizens.

The body is comprised of six legislators, three from each house, to review agency budgets, programs, and activities and to communicate with members of the California Legislature to achieve the goals set forth in the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact .

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and other Lake entities will provide informational presentations to the committee on transportation challenges and priorities for the Lake Tahoe Region. Lake Tahoe attracts millions of visitors each year. However, the lack of a fully connected transit system causes congestion at popular recreation sites increasing vehicle impacts on air and water quality and disproportionately affects underserved community members.

TRPA and many partner agencies are working together to implement sustainable transportation solutions that efficiently serve the region while preserving Lake Tahoe’s clarity and surrounding natural environment. The presentations will cover the Lake Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan, transit operations, infrastructure improvements, and how the region is addressing safety, congestion, and peak visitation periods.