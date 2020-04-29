Nevada Air Guard performs flying tribute to frontline 1st responders

LAKE TAHOE — The “High Rollers” rumbled over Lake Tahoe Tuesday in tribute to frontline workers battling the coronavirus.

The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, also known as the High Rollers, flew over Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe medical facilities a little after noon.

Three C-130 planes were a couple hundred feet off the ground.

“The High Rollers and the Nevada National Guard would like to show their support with a flyover for all men and women serving as COVID-19 frontline responders,” said Col. Jacob Hammons, 152nd Airlift Wing commander, in a press release before the flyby. “We are honored to fly for Nevada’s healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel who have demonstrated an incredible work ethic and resolve during this pandemic. They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the ‘Battle Born’ spirit that will enable us to get through this difficult time — and come out stronger on the other side.”

The flyover began at Reno Air National Guard Base and then passed over Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City; Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville; Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe; Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village ; Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee; St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno; Renown Regional Medical Center; VA Sierra Nevada Health Care Center; University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Banner Health Center in Fernley; Lahontan Valley VA Clinic, Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon and Renown and Rural Health Centers in Silver Springs.