Nevada receives rules for spending coronavirus funding

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday the state has received the federal guidance for how Nevada can spend the American Rescue Plan funding.

He said the latest figures show that Nevada will receive $2.7 billion in direct state aid along with billions more flowing directly to local governments and 90 specific programs.

“This will be one of the largest infusions of federal dollars into Nevada in history,” he said.

Sisolak said it is critical the state take the time to analyze the more than 150 pages of guidance, “so we can ensure these funds are spent in accordance with eligibility guidelines and in the most effective manner for Nevada residents.”

To do so, he, legislative leadership and Treasurer Zach Conine developed the Every Nevadan Recovery Framework to set up a strategic planning process for the discretionary funds in the ARP funding.

“I look forward to working together with leaders across the state to make sure this money is used strategically to propel our recovery and set Nevadans on a path for success,” he said, promising to engage with community leaders, businesses, public servants, labor and the residents of Nevada.