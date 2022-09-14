Nevada Red Cross offering free smoke alarms

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – During National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada encourages everyone to get ready for emergencies, such as home fires. Residents who don’t have a working smoke alarm can receive a free alarm and installation by Northern Nevada Red Cross staff and volunteers.

“Installing a smoke alarm is one of the easiest ways to protect your home, family, and pets,” said Mary Powell, executive director of the Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.”

Consider these home fire facts:

On average, seven people die every day from a home fire.

You have two minutes to escape a burning house.

Three of every five home-fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half.

“The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe,” said Powell. “Calling us to order a free smoke alarm is the first step to ensuring your family has a better chance of surviving a fire.”

Request a free smoke alarm & installation. There is no obligation.

Call the Northern Nevada chapter at 775-954-1185. Leave your name, address, zip code, and phone number. Smoke alarms are installed by Red Cross volunteers who will also customize evacuation plans and share education information during the installation visit.