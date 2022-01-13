Nevada releases 2021 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Today, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Energy, released Nevada’s 2021 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory and Projections Report (GHG Report). The GHG Report tracks the state’s progress toward meeting its economy-wide GHG emissions reduction goals and is an important part of Governor Sisolak’s Nevada Climate Initiative.

Nevada’s GHG Report is issued annually by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection in line with legislation put forward in 2019 by Senator Chris Brooks and signed into law by Governor Steve Sisolak.

Nevada is on track to meet the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) of 50% of energy sold to customers from renewable sources by 2030, but the RPS alone is not sufficient for Nevada to meet the GHG emissions reduction targets defined in statute, according to the 2021 GHG Report. Additional climate action is necessary to stay on track with the goals and reign in climate pollution across all economic sectors, including Nevada’s largest and most rapidly growing emissions sources – transportation and industrial activities.

The GHG Report includes a catalog of policies and programs that could be implemented to reduce GHG emissions, based on actions taken or under consideration in other U.S. States. Together, the GHG Report and the 2020 State Climate Strategy are intended to help inform policymakers and the public on Nevada’s progress in reducing GHGs and opportunities for further climate action.

Nevada will use these resources to help define a pathway to meet its GHG emissions reduction targets, and ultimately reach net-zero, in partnership with state and local agencies, tribal partners, stakeholder groups, the business sector, university and scientific experts, and the public.





Key findings from Nevada’s 2021 GHG Report:

Nevada is not on track to meet its GHG reduction targets. Under current policies, Nevada will not meet the established GHG reduction targets of: 23% below 2005 levels in 2025 (6% short of reduction target) and by 24% below 2005 levels in 2030 (21% short of reduction target).

Through 2041, transportation is projected to continue to be the largest emitting sector, and GHGs from the industrial sector are projected to be the most rapidly increasing source of emissions under current policies.

Continued decarbonization of the electricity generation sector is needed to realize greater carbon reduction benefits of transportation electrification.

Increased emissions in the transportation, industrial, and residential and commercial sectors cancel out progress made under the RPS to reduce emissions in the electricity generation sector.

Emissions from the residential and commercial sectors are expected to continue to increase from 12% to 17% by 2041, driven by projected population and economic growth.

Click here to view Nevada’s 2021 Statewide GHG Emissions Inventory and Projections Report.