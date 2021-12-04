Nevada school kids invited to take part in aviation art contest

Virginia 16-year-old Allison Wan won the Senior Category in 2020 with this drawing.

Provided/nasao.org /

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Schoolchildren in Nevada are being invited to paint or draw their perfect aircraft as part of a regional art contest where winners can advance into national and international competitions.

The National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest invites kids aged from 6 to 17 the chance to create original paintings depicting their perfect aircraft of any type.

All art must be drawn by hand (not computer-generated) in permanent marker, crayon, or paint on an 11 ¾ x17 ½ piece of paper or nearest equivalent size. Each art piece must be framed or feature borders.

Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by Jan. 10, 2022 to the Nevada Department of Transportation aviation program manager Kurt Haukohl, 1263 South Stewart Street, Room 319, Carson City, NV., 89712.

Winning submissions will be entered into the national competition, with national winners automatically submitted into an international contest.

Full contest details and submission flyers are available via the “mobility” and “aviation” links at https://www.dot.nv.gov/mobility/aviation/youth-art-contest-2022 .

Additional national contest information is available at http://www.nasao.org .

Sponsored by the World Air Sports Federation and National Association of State Aviation Officials, the goal of the annual contest is to inspire young people to learn more about aviation and aeronautics.

In Nevada, NDOT’s Office of Aviation Planning supports general aviation safety and accessibility. Through annual safety inspections and education programs, the division helps ensure that Nevada’s general aviation public and private-use airports meet applicable safety requirements and provide a viable, balanced, and integrated system of aviation facilities for all users.