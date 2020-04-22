Nevada schools to stay closed, spring sports likely done

Incline's Brayden Snearly won the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles last year as a sophomore. He likely won't get to compete this year for back-to-back titles.

High school sports in Nevada are likely done for the academic year.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday evening during a press conference that Nevada schools will remain closed through the spring semester, essentially eliminating any chance that high school sports resume for the academic year.

Sisolak said students will continue with distance learning the rest of the year and will not return to the classroom.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday afternoon that the possibility of resuming spring sports was unlikely if schools stayed closed beyond May 4.

California schools South Tahoe and Truckee compete in the NIAA.

The NIAA statement expressed compassion for the athletes, especially the seniors, who are on the verge of losing nearly an entire season of competition.

“Our hearts are broken for the sudden end to the high school sports careers of all of our seniors across the nation who would be finishing up their final year of competition,” said in a press release. “The fact that they are not alone in missing the culmination of their high school educational and athletic efforts doesn’t soften the blow. The lessons they have learned through high school sports such as teamwork, perseverance, overcoming adversity, sacrifice for the good of the team, etc. are being seriously tested in the real world rather than the world of controlled competition. They are heroes, albeit in many cases unwilling ones, having given up what they love and have sacrificed for, to preserve the health and the very lives of those they don’t even know.”

The NIAA will host a remote board meeting Thursday afternoon that will likely seal the fate this season for high school athletics.