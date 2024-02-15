Nevada Seismological Laboratory monitoring recent earthquakes in South Reno

RENO, Nevada — Residents of the south Reno area have likely noticed a few earthquakes in the last couple weeks. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory (NSL), a unit within the University of Nevada, Reno, has identified and located over 270 small magnitude earthquakes in the last 30 days so far. The largest related quake to date has been a magnitude 3.5 in the afternoon of Jan. 28 that was felt and heard through much of Reno.

Groups of small- to moderate-sized earthquakes, such as those recently occurring in south Reno, are often called a “swarm.”

“We have termed this swarm the South Reno Swarm,” Kyren Bogolub, a network seismologist with the NSL, said.

Most of the earthquakes of the South Reno Swarm have been about 10 – 12 kilometers (6.2 – 7.5 miles) south-southeast of the Reno Airport and between 6 – 8 kilometers (3.7 – 4.9 miles) deep. The swarm started off primarily under the mountains east of Virginia Foothills. In the last couple days, the swarm has moved slightly to the southwest under the Virginia Foothills residential area. There are several unnamed but mapped faults in this area.

The NSL is continuing to monitor the area and identify and locate earthquakes. It isn’t possible to predict where the earthquakes might hit, if they continue.

“Always remember, should a large earthquake occur the best way to stay safe is to Drop, Cover and Hold On,” Bogolub said.

Visit the NSL website for more information on the latest earthquakes and for earthquake safety tips.