Nevada snowpacks: a case of the ‘haves and have nots’

MOUNT ROSE, Nev. – While Lake Tahoe’s snowpack is around 64% of normal, that isn’t the case for the rest of Nevada’s mountain ranges.

Northern, eastern and even southern ranges have above normal snowpacks, many upwards of 130%, “It’s really a tale of the haves and have nots.” And here in the Sierras, Hydrologist Jeff Anderson says, we’re the have nots.

The eastern Sierras, including the Tahoe regions have below normal snowpacks, while the rest of Nevada has above normal as of Feb. 12. Provided / USDA

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, it’s unusual for the Ruby Mountains in north eastern Nevada to have more snow than the eastern Sierras. The Feb. 12 snowpack reading in the Upper Humboldt area shows 132% compared to the 64% in Tahoe.

Annual early February measurements in the Ruby Mountains has only measured more than Mount Rose at the same elevation 14 times in the last 44 years. The service says this year marks the biggest margin ever between the two.

The February 1 NRCS Nevada Water Supply Outlook Report is now available online.



This month’s report and streamflow forecasts are available on the Nevada Snow Survey webpage.https://t.co/vQig6h9YBy pic.twitter.com/4Hs5uDhBY9 — NRCS_Nevada (@NRCS_Nevada) February 7, 2024

Across the west, Anderson says Nevada stands out as one of the areas that is well above normal, “When you look across the western U.S. map, there’s really no area that has a snowpack percentage wise that’s as good as most of Northern Nevada, with the exception of the Sierras.”

As the Tribune reported, the Feb. 8 snowpack at the Mount Rose SNOTEL site measured 67 inches. That’s about 16.3 inches of water, if it were melted. About 9% of that has accumulated since Feb. 1