Nevada State Lands acquires 10 acres on Kingsbury to protect habitat, reduce fire risks

STATELINE, Nev. — The state has acquired more than 10 acres in the upper Kingsbury area to ensure the long-term management and protection of natural habitat for native plant and wildlife species in Lake Tahoe, and to help reduce wildfire risks, officials announced Monday.

The Nevada Division of State Lands acquired 10.6 acres located in the upper Kingsbury area that was purchased using Tahoe Regional Planning Agency mitigation funds.

“The Nevada Tahoe Resource Team is excited to advance efforts to protect and preserve this beautiful area in the Tahoe Basin, which provides vital habitat for a diverse array of native plant and wildlife species,” said NTRT Program Manager Meredith Gosejohan. “I thank the TRPA and the previous property owner, Mr. Kent Grusendorf, for collaborating with us on this critical undertaking to elevate the health and vibrancy of Lake Tahoe’s natural ecosystems.”

The new conservation area connects to backcountry forests managed by the USDA Forest Service, creating a contiguous undeveloped corridor for wildlife to migrate and forage in. In the coming years, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will conduct surveys on the property to learn more about its biodiversity and determine short and long-term restoration needs and strategies.

“This high-quality habitat supports wildlife species including bears, mule deer, Peregrine falcons that nest on the nearby cliffs, and more,” said NDOW Wildlife Biologist Mark Enders. “It is a critical area for a wide range of species, so it’s very exciting to know that it will be protected by the state for generations to come.”

Additionally, over the next three years, NTRT will be carrying out a variety of forest health projects throughout the new conservation area to restore the natural ecosystem and reduce wildfire risks. Last summer during the Caldor Fire, areas that were treated using similar forest management strategies significantly reduced the fire intensity and helped firefighters prevent the fire from spreading to the Nevada side of the Tahoe Basin.

NTRT maintains nearly 500 urban properties as conservation areas spanning more than 240 acres on the north and east shores of the Lake Tahoe Basin. NTRT implements critical environmental projects on these parcels to support biodiversity, enhance habitat for a variety of native plant and wildlife species, and remove hazardous vegetation to help reduce wildfire risks. For more information, visit lands.nv.gov .