Nevada State Lands grant funding available for water projects at Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Division of State Lands has announced grant funding is available for projects aiming to improve water quality at Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Water Quality and Erosion Control Grants Program, implemented by the Environmental Improvement Program, supports projects on the Nevada side of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Projects eligible for this latest round of grant funding include those that restore and enhance water quality or stream environment zones.

Pre-applications are due electronically by 4 p.m. June 17. The pre-application form can be found at https://bit.ly/3NVg4j4 .

Accepted projects must submit a full application by July 8. Water quality and erosion control grants are open to Nevada agencies and jurisdictions. Non-state applicants must provide a minimum 25-percent matching funds.

Eligible projects must be identified by EIP and be a benefit to the public. If the project includes treating stormwater, the stormwater must be shown to connect to a body of surface water.

For more information, contact Chris LaCasse at chris.lacasse@lands.nv.gov .