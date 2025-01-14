Nevada State Parks announces full implementation of Sand Harbor’s day-use reservations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Following the success of last year’s trial period, Nevada State Parks announced the full implementation of day-use reservations at Sand Harbor State Park, beginning April 15, 2025. This system is designed to enhance the visitor experience while protecting the park’s natural beauty and resources.

Day-use reservations will be required daily during the park’s peak season, from April 15 to October 15. A reservation will be required for entry by vehicle from park opening at 8 to 10:30 a.m. Visitors arriving during this time must secure a reservation in advance.

After 10:30 a.m., any unclaimed reservation spots will become available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservation Tiers:

To ensure opportunity for all visitors, and to maximize visitor experience, reservable days will open on a three-tiered system.

• Tier One: 200 day-use reservations are reservable 90 days in advance.

• Tier Two: 100 day-use reservations are reservable 30 days in advance.

• Tier Three: 50 day-use reservations are reservable 7 days in advance.

• Same-Day: Day-use reservations that have not been booked are available up until 10:29 a.m. Same-day reservations do not include the $5 reservation processing fee.

Spots still available after 10:30 a.m. will open to first come, first served visitors.

Reservations for visits starting April 15, 2025, will become available on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Visitors are encouraged to secure their spots early to ensure access during this popular season.

“The day-use reservations have proven to be an effective way to enhance the visitor experience and manage capacity at one of our busiest State Parks,” said Bob Mergell, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “We’re excited to move forward with the full implementation to better serve our guests and protect Sand Harbor’s natural environment.”

Additional Reservation Details:

• Reservations: Must be made through [www.reservenevada.com]www.reservenevada.com. Reservations are non-transferable and cannot be resold. The reservation holder must be present in the vehicle and able to present a valid ID matching the name on the reservation.

• Processing Fee: A $5.00 fee will be charged for all reservations. Same-Day reservations are exempt from this fee. Same-day reservations can be made until 10:29 a.m. on the day of arrival.

• Entrance Fees: The park entrance fee is $10 for vehicles registered in Nevada and $15 for vehicles registered out-of-state. This fee will be added to your reservation at checkout. Any additional park fees can be paid upon arriving at the park.

• Group Use Areas: Reservations for the Ramada/Group Use Area include 25 exclusive parking spots; therefore, Group Use Area visitors will not need to make a day-use reservation. Vehicles entering the park for group use must pay the vehicle entry fee upon arrival.

• Boat Launch: The boat launch will remain on a first come, first served basis.

• Shakespeare Festival Ticket Holders: Those arriving before 10:30 a.m. will need a valid day-use reservation. Since shows begin later in the day, this new system should not impact afternoon park entry.

Important Notes:

If reservation holders do not enter the park by 10:30 a.m., they forfeit their reservation, and their reserved spot opens on a first come, first served basis. Reservation holders will not be required to re-pay entrance fees if they can make entry after the deadline. Refunds are not granted to visitors who fail to utilize their reservation.

Sand Harbor is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and iconic boulder formations. By implementing the reservation system, Nevada State Parks aims to reduce congestion, improve parking availability, and preserve the visitor experience.

To make a reservation or learn more about the process, visit http://www.parks.nv.gov .