Nevada State Parks asks for public comment on Language Access Plan 

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks (NDSP) is inviting the public to comment on its Language Access Plan (LAP) on Friday at 1 p.m. at Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bryan Building, Bonnie Conference Room, 901 South Stewart Street in Carson City.

“NDSP encourages community participation to ensure the LAP effectively meets the needs of all individuals,” according to the Nevada State Parks news release. “Your input is valuable and will contribute to the development of a comprehensive and inclusive Language Access Plan.”

The LAP’s purpose is to ensure the state park system provides meaningful and timely access to programs, activities, and services for people with limited English proficiency, and visual or hearing impairments.

The draft Language Access Plan can be accessed here .

It is designed to foster transparency and allow the community to give feedback and recommendations.

Public comments can also be submitted to Janice Keillor at JKeillor@parks.nv.gov or by mailing them to Nevada Division of State Parks, attention Janice Keillor, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 5005, Carson City, NV 89701.

Access the meeting virtually here .

NPSD plans, develops, manages, and maintains 27 parks, historic sites, and recreation areas that are used by more than 4 million visitors a year. In 1963, it was established by the Nevada Legislature as a new state park agency within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.