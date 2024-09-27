Nevada State Parks celebrates National Public Lands Day with events, free admission

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On Saturday, September 28, Nevada State Parks invites everyone to celebrate National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands. This annual event offers an opportunity to give back to the cherished lands we all enjoy while raising awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting these spaces for future generations.

The History of National Public Lands Day

First established in 1994 by the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is a day of service and celebration that brings together thousands of volunteers across the country to help improve public lands. By engaging in activities such as trail maintenance, clean-ups, and educational programs, NPLD promotes stewardship and appreciation for the outdoors. The event serves as a reminder of the need to protect and enhance the beauty of our nation’s parks, forests, and recreational areas.

Nevada State Parks Celebrates with Special Events and Volunteer Opportunities

In honor of National Public Lands Day, Nevada State Parks is offering a variety of events for visitors of all ages, including volunteer activities and family-friendly experiences. Here’s a look at the exciting lineup for this Saturday:

The Children’s Nugget Shoot at Rye Patch State Recreation Area – Kids are invited to participate in a fun treasure hunt for golden nuggets! Learn more about this event here . Tahoe Bear Fest at Spooner Lake State Park – Join Nevada State Parks and the Tahoe Interagency Bear Team for an educational and interactive day celebrating bears and their habitat. More details can be found here . Volunteer Clean-Up at Ice Age Fossils State Park – Help preserve this unique park by participating in a volunteer clean-up effort. Prior registration is required for this event. Find out more here . Volunteer Clean-Up at South Fork State Recreation Area – Join fellow volunteers in enhancing the beauty of South Fork State Recreation Area. Learn more about the event here . Cave Lake Restoration Project at Cave Lake State Park – Be part of an exciting restoration project to help maintain the natural beauty of Cave Lake. Additional details can be found here .

Free Admission and Camping

To celebrate National Public Lands Day, all Nevada State Parks will be waiving fees for entry, camping, and boating on Saturday, September 28th. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore Nevada’s incredible outdoor spaces.

Parks that currently require day-use reservations will operate on a first-come, first-served basis for National Public Lands Day only—no reservations will be needed. Regular reservation requirements and operations will resume on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Nevada State Parks is offering refunds for visitors who reserved their weekend stay in a park without prior knowledge of waived fees. They are encouraged to contact the main division office in Carson City at (775) 684-2770 or stparks@parks.nv.gov to arrange a refund of applicable fees.

Join Us in Celebrating and Preserving Nevada’s Public Lands

National Public Lands Day is a chance to connect with nature, participate in volunteer activities, and celebrate the shared spaces that belong to all of us. Nevada State Parks looks forward to welcoming visitors for a day filled with fun, education, and community service.

For more information about National Public Lands Day events at Nevada State Parks, please visit our website at parks.nv.gov .