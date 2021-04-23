Nevada State Parks launches Junior Ranger program

A Junior Ranger Activity Book can be downloaded starting this weekend on the Nevada State Parks website. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is launching a new Junior Ranger program this weekend to give kids a way to learn about the nature that surrounds them, whether it’s in their own backyard or on government land.

Children of all ages are invited to earn Junior Ranger badges by completing a free activity book during a visit to any or all of Nevada’s state parks. Some activities include: creating a sound map, interviewing a park ranger, identifying scat and animal tracks.

The activity book will be available at each state park or as a downloadable pdf from the NSP website. The Junior Ranger program is a way to discover or rediscover an old favorite while becoming a state park steward.

“We are excited to offer a new way for kids to learn through exploration, while completing fun, outdoor activities,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator, in a press release. “And we hope these activities inspire the next generation of outdoor adventurers to treasure and protect our natural resources, or to become park rangers.”

The Junior Ranger program is funded in part by a grant from nonprofit Tread Lightly. NSP is a partner, and subscribes to the Tread Lightly principles: Travel responsibly, respect the rights of others, educate yourself, avoid sensitive areas and do your part.

After April 24, download a copy of the activity book by visiting parks.nv.gov/learn .