Nevada State Parks offers free admission, fishing on June 11
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is offering free admission and fishing next week across the state.
The statewide event, “Discover Nevada State Parks,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, and all guests receive free entry into any state park and can fish without owning a license.
This event encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards, said State Parks in a press release.
“Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can view a 225 million old Ichthyosaur fossil at Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, take in the starry night skies at Ward Charcoal Ovens, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at the Walker River State Recreation Area.”
Discover Nevada State Parks Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don’t have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park. Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.
For more information, visit parks.nv.gov.
