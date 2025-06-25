Nevada State Parks seeks public input for the Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park Master Plan

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is seeking the public’s input on Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park for the development of a new park master plan. The intent of this master planning effort is to provide a comprehensive management strategy for the state park over the next 20 years.

Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park welcomes approximately 100,000 visitors annually. The park spans over 12,000 acres and features over 60 miles of trails, numerous historic sites, and vital wildlife habitat. The master plan will aim to best balance the increasing recreational demands of the park with preservation of natural and cultural resources.

To support this planning effort, Nevada State Parks has launched an interactive StoryMap to provide information on the existing conditions of the park. Nevada State Parks encourages the public to explore the StoryMap and share their feedback by completing the online survey , which will help guide the development of the Spooner Lake & Backcountry Master Plan. Public input is critical to the development of a successful plan.

In addition to the online survey, comments may be submitted via email or regular mail:

Email: planning@parks.nv.gov

Mailing Address: Nevada Division of State Parks, Attn: Park Planning Program, 901 S. Stewart St, Suite 5005, Carson City, NV 89701

The online public survey will close on Sunday, July 20th at 11:59pm. This is also the last day to submit written comments. Nevada State Parks will use the input collected from these surveys to help guide the development of the park master plan over the next year.