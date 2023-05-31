Nevada State Parks visitors urged to participate in annual photo contest

2018 America's State Parks Photo Contest Grand Prize Winner, Sand Harbor, shot by Karen Wong

Provided/Nevada State Parks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is urging all residents and visitors to share their favorite photos for the 2023 America’s State Parks Photo Contest.

With a focus on highlighting real-life moments and celebrating the heart-and-soul of our nation’s State Parks, the annual America’s State Parks Photo Contest encourages nature lovers and amateur photographers to submit photos of their state park adventures within the five categories of camping, wildlife, activities, friends & family, and scenic and seasons.

The deadline for this year’s contest is July 15.

Launched in 2017, the first photo contest received more than 8,000 entries nationwide, with visitors to Nevada’s State Park being awarded back-to-back grand prizes in 2017 and 2018. The winning photos of Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park in 2017 and Sand Harbor State Park in 2018 highlight Nevada’s ultra-diverse surroundings, outdoor adventures, and unique sense of place. From the otherworldly beehive-shaped charcoal ovens at Ward, to the impossibly blue shores of Sand Harbor, and beyond, there is a Nevada State Park adventure for everyone.

What’s more, within the Nevada State Parks system, there is a vast array of landscape to explore, with a diverse selection of campgrounds, from full hook-up to primitive and rustic, cabin rentals, nine designated historic sites, numerous lakes and rivers, and access to many off-highway vehicle trails.

“Nevada’s 27 State Parks are an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, offering premier recreational opportunities, epic stories, historic treasures, and inspiring vistas spanning every geographic region of our great state,” said Bob Mergell, administrator for the Nevada Division of State Parks. “We are thrilled that our residents and visitors continue to bring the spirit of Nevada’s State Parks to life by sharing their memories through their own creative lenses.”

To enter, create an account at stateparksphotocontest.org choose one of the five categories, select the location, and upload your best photos before July 15 for the chance to win. Winners in each category will receive a $500 Moosejaw gift card, and the grand prize winner will receive $5,000, provided by Black Folks Camp Too .

For more information, visit parks.nv.gov .