Nevada student math competition set for April 30 at UNR

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2022 State of Nevada Elementary Mathematics Championship will be held on Saturday, April 30 at Davidson Math and Science Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The event is put on by the Northern Nevada Math Club Inc., a local nonprofit whose mission is to build a community that develops a math, logic, and problem-solving foundation in children that inspires joy and confidence to discover their potential.

All students in grades 1-12 that live in or attend school in Nevada are eligible to participate. Students who live within a 2-hour drive of Reno/Sparks area are required to participate in-person, unless sick or quarantined. Students who live outside the Reno/Sparks area or who are sick or quarantined may participate online.

Students with transportation issues should contact Sherry@NNVMath.org for an in-person exemption. The entry fee is $25.

Registration is online and must be completed before April 20 to ensure a testing spot. Registrations after April 20 will only be accepted until any remaining spots are filled.





Check-in begins at 9:20 a.m., first round begins at , and the last round is scheduled to end between 12:15-12:30 p.m. Online participants will also begin at 10 a.m.

Students in-person may organize and submit a team to the above email before April 26, but will be organized into teams if needed and all in-person students will get to participate in the team round as part of a team.

Trophies and medals are awarded to top placers of each grade (grades 11 and 12 will be combined). Awards will be presented at the NNVMath Awards Dinner at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Donald L. Carano Facility, on May 21.

This is the 7th year NNVMath has held the event.

Financial assistance is available.

For more information, visit https://NNVMath.org or email sherry@nnvmath.org .