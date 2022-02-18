Nevada Super Bowl wagers highest in decade
Nevada Appeal
STATELINE, Nev. – Gamblers bet $179.8 million on this year’s Super Bowl.
That is the highest amount wagered in any of the past 10 Super Bowls by more than $20 million.
And judging from the fact that unaudited figures show that sports books won $15.4 million, a significant number of bettors were hoping the Cincinnati Bengals would upset the Los Angeles Rams.
That didn’t happen — the game finished 23-20 Rams.
While the total wagered was highest in a decade, total win was not.
Sports books won $18.77 million in 2020 and $19.67 million in 2014.
Gaming Control Board Chairman Brin Gibson said this year’s numbers resulted in a hold percentage of 8.6 percent for the sports books.
He said there are 179 sports books licensed in Nevada.
