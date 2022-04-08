Nevada to get $284 million in opioid settlement cash

Attorney General Aaron Ford says Nevada will receive $284 million in opioid settlement cash later this month.

Nevada reached settlements with Johnson & Johnson and with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

He said the money will go directly to dealing with the harm done to Nevadans by the opioid epidemic. He said it will give the state, counties and cities the funding and tools needed to help the victims of opioid addiction.

He said Nevada has been uniquely impacted by the opioid crisis and continues to be one of the hardest hit states in the nation.

The settlement follows the $45 million settlement with opioid consultants McKinsey and Co., that provided the marketing plans used by the largest makers of the drugs to increase sales and use of opioids.





Ford said Nevada will also participate in the $26 billion opioid settlement with the three largest distributors of the drugs which will net the state some $231.6 million over the next 18 years.

All the money received from these settlements will be distributed according to the Fund for Resilient Nevada created by Senate Bill 390 in 2021. The state, counties and cities will work together to develop plans designed to maximize the use of the money.