Nevada transportation department launches ‘Name-A-Snowplow Contest’

NDOT has launched a snowplow naming contest that lasts through DEc. 26. Pictured is a Mt. Rose Highway snowplow.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As winter officially gets underway on Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to submit creative and fun names as part of its first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest.

Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snowplow-naming contests, including the Town of Truckee , NDOT is inviting state residents to submit name ideas to name three plows representing the three NDOT regions across the state: southern Nevada, northwestern Nevada, and northeastern Nevada. Extra points will be given for snowplow names that have a connection to Nevada.

NDOT has 388 snowplows statewide. Many of those vehicles perform dual jobs, such as highway shoulder repairs and other earthwork in the summer, and are ready to clear state roads and highways at the first sign of falling snow, helping keep highways safe and passable.

“I’m excited to announce NDOT’s first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest and promote the hard work of our snowplow operators to keep our roads clear for residents and travelers during the winter months,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “We also want to call attention to NDOT’s record staff shortage among operators and encourage those qualified candidates who wish to serve their community to apply today.”

The submission period will last through Dec. 26. Snowplow names will be accepted on the NDOT web site at dot.nv.gov/plow .

An NDOT review team will choose three winning names, which will be placed on the named snowplows using a specially-made decal.

Names submitted should be four words or less. No names with profanity or inappropriate language will be considered. All contest rules and regulations are available at dot.nv.gov/plow.

Entries must be submitted by Dec. 26. NDOT will announce winners on Jan. 2. Only entries submitted through NDOT’s website will be considered. By submitting a snowplow name, entrants grant NDOT all rights, including use and distribution of winning names in all formats.

Source: NDOT