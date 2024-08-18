Nevada Treasury announces 4th annual ‘What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up’ art contest 

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada Treasury announced its fourth annual “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up” art contest, open from August 12 to October 13. The contest offers all students from pre-K to 12th grade the opportunity to use their artistic talents to create original artwork depicting what they want to be when they grow up. Winners will be awarded money for their 529 college savings accounts.

“Our Art Contest provides students in our community with a unique opportunity for creative expression. By participating, students start to dream about life after high school, gain confidence, develop their artistic skills, and have an opportunity to win a scholarship for college,” said Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman, Deputy Treasurer of College Savings at the Nevada Treasury. “The contest is our opportunity to celebrate their talents and encourage them to turn their artwork into a future career and start planning for their post-secondary education today!”

First, second and third place winners will be selected from each grade level. First place winners will be awarded $1,000, second place winners will be awarded $500, and third place winners will be awarded $250. All prize money will be awarded in the form of a 529 college savings account. Additionally, the teacher with the most submissions from their class or school will receive a $200 gift card.

For more information on how to enter, or to view last year’s contest winners, please visit nvigate.gov/contest/ .