Nevada woman plans 550-mile ride across Nevada

The 50th anniversary of the Wild Horse & Burro Act isn’t until December but a Nevada woman will be celebrating early by riding her wild horse, Sage, 550 miles from Las Vegas to Carson Valley starting next month.

Samantha Szesciorka will begin her third ride across the Silver State on adopted wild horse Sage and dog Juniper on May 1. Photo provided



Szesciorka, a member of the Long Rider’s Guild and assistant curator of the Wilbur D. May Center in Reno, will promote wild horse adoption along the way.

The Silver Springs resident hopes to arrive at the equestrian staging area at the top of Stephanie Way by June 12.

The 2021 Nevada Discovery Ride is sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada State Parks, Backcountry Horsemen of America – Bristlecone Chapter, Southern Nevada Conservancy, and others.

To find out how to follow Szesciorka on her ride visit http://www.NevadaDiscoveryRide.com .

Less than a week after Szesciorka completes her ride, the annual Pony Express Re-ride is expected to leave Sacramento on its way to St. Jo, Mo.

Last year’s ride was canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

This year the National Pony Express Association hopes to leave Sacramento June 16 and arrive in Woodfords the following afternoon.

Several of the Nevada mounts are adopted wild horses.

The 1,966-mile relay ride has been conducted for more than a half-century, far longer than the 18 months the actual Pony Express carried the mail across the country. Nov. 20, 2021 marks the 160th anniversary of that last ride before the continental telegraph rendered it obsolete.

Residents can send a letter via the re-ride for the 1860 price of $5. The deadline is May 15. More information is available at nationalponyexpress.org .

To find out more about adopting a wild horse, visit wildhorsesonline.blm.gov