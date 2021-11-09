Nevadans encouraged to help shape state’s water management through survey

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – State residents can weigh in and help guide development of an updated water plan through a survey released Monday by the Nevada Division of Water Resources.

The survey is available online at https://tinyurl.com/298wbedz now through Dec. 15, 2021.

The new State Water Plan will serve as a high-level policy and planning guide focused on addressing Nevada’s many complex water challenges, including the increasing demand for limited water resources, floods, prolonged drought, dam safety, and sustainment of our wetlands and freshwater ecosystems – all within the overarching context of Nevada’s rapidly growing population and the accelerating impacts of climate change occurring in all corners of the state.

“Nevada is in a critical time of water management,” said Adam Sullivan, state engineer/administrator for NDWR. “As the driest and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, the demands on our limited water resources make thoughtful and strategic water management in Nevada more important than ever. We look forward to engaging with Nevada’s communities and gaining key insights through the State Water Plan public survey to support a sustainable, vibrant water future in the years ahead.”