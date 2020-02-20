Nevadans turn out for early voting period, Democratic caucus Saturday

Thousands of Nevadans turned out for early voting. Democratic caucus Saturday at George Whittell and Incline high schools.

Tribune file photo

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Nevada offered early voting for the first time and thousands of took advantage.

Early voting for the Nevada caucus, which ended on Tuesday, Feb. 18, drew 36,000 residents according to the Nevada Democrate Party website.

Nevada will be holding the third caucus of the Democratic primary on Saturday, Feb. 22.

According to voter registration statistics released by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, as of Jan. 2020, there are 37,597 voters active in Douglas County, 8,402 which are registered Democrats.

According to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters website, there are 285,889 voters, 100,901 are Democrats, 2,371 live in Incline Village or Crystal Bay.

Nevada does have same day registration so those numbers may look different on caucus day.

Nevada has one thing that makes it unique among the other three caucuses. Just like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, a candidate needs to reach 15% viability to win delegates. Unlike those other three states, if there is a tie, a winner is chosen the Nevada way; drawing from a deck of cards.

For those who didn’t vote early or enjoy the caucus process, here’s where to go:

Douglas County

For Douglas County residents who live in the 35th-41st precincts, the caucus will be held at George Whittell High School.

Washoe County

For Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents who live in precincts 8104-8111, 8116, 8117, 8125, 8126, 9101, 9102, 9106, 9116, 9121, 9124, 9127-9131, 9251, 9253 or 9254, the caucus will be held at Incline High School.

To find out your precinct, visit https://nvdems.com/2020-caucus. More information about the caucus process can be accessed through that link.