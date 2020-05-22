Nevada’s Republicans to convene in June at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada’s Republican Party has announced plans to hold its state convention June 12-14 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The original date for the convention was Friday, May 22.

A statement issued by the party says they are monitoring the coronavirus situation daily and awaiting directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak on safety guidelines that will allow delegates to meet.

The statement says they are working with officials at Harrah’s to ensure that group sizes are appropriate and that interaction is minimal during the convention.

“The Nevada Republican Party will continue to monitor the situation and comply with all safety guidelines,” the statement concludes.