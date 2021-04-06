Nevada’s Tahoe license plate program helps protect environment

As part of continuing efforts to keep Lake Tahoe beautiful for generations to come, every year, proceeds from Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate sales and annual renewal fees are invested in projects that help protect the basin’s unique natural environment.

This year, the Nevada Division of State Lands has announced that over $186,000 in NV-LTLP proceeds will help fund the following environmental preservation and restoration projects:

Scuba-enabled underwater litter clean-up in Tahoe — As a world-class destination enjoyed by millions of residents and visitors every year, is key to protect the lake for future generations.

Clean up the Cayes, a nonprofit, will remove underwater litter across 22 miles of Nevada’s Lake Tahoe shoreline. Last summer, scuba divers removed about 9,000 pounds of litter to help restore and enhance the lake’s underwater environment and famed water clarity.

Permanent aquatic invasive species boat inspection station — Aquatic invasive plants and animals can spread quickly in Lake Tahoe, threatening the health and vibrancy of its sensitive natural environment and native ecosystems. To help prevent aquatic invasive species from entering the lake, a permanent boat inspection station is being planned near Spooner Summit.

Station design plans will include: a decontamination unit, restroom facilities, shade structure, educational kiosk and more. Over the past 21 years, the NV-LTLP program has funded over a dozen aquatic invasive species prevention and control projects that have helped restore and enhance vital habitat for native plant and wildlife species.

Stormwater treatment options in a changing climate – The combined pressures of climate change, population growth, and increased visitation have challenged the health and clarity of the lake. As part of ongoing efforts to address these pressing challenges, the Desert Research Institute and Tahoe Resource Conservation District are partnering to conduct research that targets urban stormwater management and treatment options to limit the flow of pollutants and fine sediment particles into the lake.

Over 22,000 Nevadans are helping to protect Lake Tahoe through the purchase and annual renewal of their Nevada Lake Tahoe license plates.

Since the first license plates were sold in February 1998, the NV-LTLP program has generated over $9 million through sales and annual renewal fees, funding over 165 preservation and restoration projects on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. All Nevadans can help preserve and protect Tahoe by purchasing a Lake Tahoe license plate for $61 with an annual renewal fee of $30. Learn more at dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm .

To learn more about the projects funded by the NV-LTLP program, visit lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe/water-quality/tahoe-license-plate-program .