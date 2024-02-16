‘Never give up’ Reno man with Cerebral Palsy paints Emerald Bay, 35’x10′ mural

The mural was expected to take four months to complete.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

RENO, Nev. – Despite being adopted at birth with a diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy and sentenced to “life on wheels”, a University of Nevada Reno graduate is nearing completion of a 35 foot long by 10 foot tall mural of Emerald Bay and the iconic Fannette Island at the Lilley Museum of Art.

“Never give up” a tattoo on Connor Fogal’s forearm reminds him every day to keep going despite the diagnosis.

Having the condition means “The wiring is crossed in the brain, so basically brain damage but it’s not really damage,” according to the 30 year old. Fogal adds, he is “Stuck in a body that won’t work.”

While Fogal says his body won’t work, he works it out and pushes it to the limits daily. Bodybuilding started three years ago and he’s collected four medals since.

“The first year I did two divisions: I did the ink division and I got Bronze and then the regular physically challenged division and I got silver in that.”

“The second year I got gold! Last year I got silver,” Fogal says when he’s not painting or focusing on pushing the limits, he’s an employee of UNR’s assistive technology department.

“One of the things I love about Apple computers,” Fogal says, “is that the assistive technology is so cool.”

Fogal helps schools, K-12+ with equipment that makes the world more accessible to all.

Assistive technology allows Fogal to move the mouse on his computer with special eye glasses. Another piece of equipment intended for typing, a head pointer, has been adapted to allow for him to paint, thanks to his mom.

Fannette Island and Emerald Bay is the focus of his large mural in UNR’s Church of Fine Arts. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“God puts things in front of you so you see them,” his mom Theresa Fogal says, “Everything worked out always the way it was supposed to in my eyes.” She tells the Tribune her and her husband Russell Fogal adopted Connor when he was born.

“It was always just ‘figure it out’,” Theresa says and adds, bailing wire, duct tape, and more often than not just sheer determination has allowed Connor to do things people might assume he can’t, or won’t.

“It’s awesome, he is always blowing me away,” his mom says. She wishes he wouldn’t try some of the things he has, like skydiving, but she’s proud of the man he is.

Fogal has been painting since he was 5th grade, he says he started with the basics at the Picollo school.

“I told my teacher ‘I want to paint like you,’. They said you have to first master mixing colors,” Fogal tells the Tribune, “That was the longest six months of my life. The first six months all I did was mix, mix, mix, colors.”

Conor spends time mixing the colors and getting the reflection just right. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As Fogal reminisces on his painting past, he realizes he’s painted the same muse, Emerald Bay and Fannette island, on three separate occasions, all in varying sizes.

Theresa explains, “He started out painting with a brush in his teeth,” they would spin the canvas for the artist to paint in whatever direction he could.

One of the pieces stretches a span of 12 feet on three panels, another on a small single canvas, and now this huge mural.

“I love Tahoe so much, It’s such a cool picture,” Fogal says and explains the mural came about when past teacher, Kari Barber expressed interest in filming a documentary on his life “from day one to today.”

“I’ve known Connor for almost 10 years now, first he was my student in an audio class,” Barber told the Tribune.

Fogal’s drive, impressive accomplishments and passion drew her attention over the last decade.

“I kept thinking someone should do a documentary,” Barber added she’s been filming for about a year and has documented some of the bodybuilding, his skiing adventures, and now this mural.

Fogal says distortion was a consideration when choosing what he would paint, and how, but it wasn’t long before he was attacking the piece head on, literally.

“As I’m working, I hear comments ‘Look at that, look how cool that is,’ or people talk to me and I love that, I want to do it more to show people that I’m a real artist, that just happens to have a disability,” Driven by the inspiration he’s giving others, Fogal says “I’m still looking for other projects.”

“Maybe they should be inside,” the artist jokes that while he likes the attention, he doesn’t want to cause a car wreck “today there was a 50 car pile up while,” Fogal trails off laughing.

The mural was expected to take four months to complete. 7D9D7ED9-1CF6-43C6-BA97-C50B9FB09736-1

All jokes aside, Fogal says his goal is to put his art anywhere that will have it. Many of Connor’s originals are already around Northern Nevada and can be seen on his website.

Non-profit, Options Veterinary Care, in Reno has a Fogal original on display, a painting 5′ wide by 7′ tall, he adds, “They wanted to be able to take it with them if they ever moved.”

Connor says he can’t take all the credit for this piece. South Town Tattoo Collective gave some assistance for the top and sides of the mural.

Connor Fogal and his family full of helping hands from South Town Tattoo Collective. Provided

“They call me family there so all of them came and helped with the top and some of the sides,” he muses, “As an artist it’s never done,” and adds he’s “not totally happy,” but within two months the mural will be done and on display at the Church of Fine Arts University of Nevada, Reno.

For more information about Connor Fogal’s art, visit his art page: My life on wheels at MYLOWNV.com