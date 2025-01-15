New Artisanal Ice Cream Shop Opens at Stateline: Castle Rock Creamery

STATELINE, Nev. — Castle Rock Creamery is not “new” new but the artisanal, small-batch ice creamery recently upgraded from an ice cream truck — which basin residents and visitors may already know from this summer — to a brick-and-mortar at 290 Kingsbury Grade Road in Stateline.

The creamery has a variety of traditional and non-traditional flavors, as well as a wide selection of non-dairy options, all handmade and sourced “as locally (or ethically) as possible,” according to chef and owner Josh Fisher.

“We like to have some traditional things that are familiar — we’ll always have Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry,” says Fisher. “But we also have some really fun, creative flavors.”

One iconic ice cream flavor to try? Hank the Tank Tracks, a play on Moose Tracks that references Tahoe’s notorious 500-pound black bear burglar.

Fisher also highlights the shop’s many vegan and non-dairy options.

“Sometime places have just that token non-dairy option to be able to say they serve those customers, but we’re not just doing vanilla,” says Fisher. The shop’s non-dairy flavors include Coffee Crunch, a Black Sesame, Ginger and Fig Flavor, and Apple Cider Sherbet with apples sourced from Apple Hill Growers in El Camino.

Also on offer: affogato with any available flavor. Fisher recommends Salted Caramel White Russian.

Fisher and his wife, Amy Weeks, opened the business this summer with an ice cream truck. The truck visited a number of events around the basin before being stashed for the winter.

“The trailer is parked for the winter because it doesn’t like below-freezing temperatures, but we’re going to pull it back out in the spring when we know winter has passed,” says Fisher. “We’ll be doing special events, from weddings to farmer’s markets (like the one down in Minden) and Food Truck Fridays in Reno.”

Fisher, who attended culinary school right out of high school, came across an ice cream machine early in his career.

“I just thought, ‘man that could be fun,‘” says Fisher, gravitating towards the simplicity and open-ended creativity of ice cream as a medium. After living in Chicago, NYC and Colorado, Fisher and his wife are in Tahoe for the long haul.

“We love it here. I’m excited to keep developing the storefront and use the trailer to expand,” says Fisher. “We’re excited to see how far we can go.”

Find Castle Rock Creamery at Kingsbury Center, 290 Kingsbury Grade Road, Unit 6, Stateline, NV 89449 and on Instagram at @castlerockcreamery. Their website is https://www.castlerockcreamery.com/ .

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.