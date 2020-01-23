New audiologist at Barton can dispense hearing aids

Marina Mulvey is Barton's new audiologist.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is expanding its audiology care with the addition of audiologist Marina Mulvey, Au. D. to its Ear Nose & Throat Department.

Mulvey has more than 25 years of experience dispensing hearing aids so patients are now able to obtain the devices locally. “We are delighted to have Dr. Mulvey join the Barton family and provide high-quality care for our community,” said Dr. Matthew Wonnacott, Chief Medical Officer at Barton Health in a press release. “Her experience benefits our community by boosting the delivery of important medical services.”

Mulvey holds a California State License in Audiology and is a California Children’s Services paneled physician.

Dr. Mulvey sees patients Monday through Thursday at the Barton Audiology office in South Lake Tahoe and is now accepting referrals.

To make an appointment, call 530-543-5815 and for more information, visit bartonhealth.org/audiology.