New Barton operations chief standardizing care

Deanna Kyrimis

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — When Deanna Kyrimis, MBA, joined Barton Health as chief ambulatory operations officer in early 2020, the coronavirus outbreak was quickly escalating into a pandemic. She has since led Barton’s efforts to rapidly open testing and screening facilities, and implemented system-wide protocols to uphold the safety of patients and healthcare workers throughout the hospital and network of medical offices.

The CAOO position was developed to align hospital and outpatient operations to ensure a seamless experience for patients. Barton has been structuring its care delivery model to coordinate patient treatment through primary care providers. This creates standards to ensure patients are supported in receiving medical services when and where they need them, in a manner they can understand.

Kyrimis shares she is passionate about this collaboration between physicians, administrators and healthcare teams – relationships that have been key in keeping care accessible while managing the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.

“Coordinating care and system-wide practices improves the patient experience and helps to deliver the high-quality Barton is known for,” said Kyrimis in a press release. “We will continue to innovate and adapt to the ongoing challenges in healthcare to provide consistency and service excellence in caring for our community.”

Leveraging 20 years of healthcare industry experience, Kyrimis oversees Barton’s network of coordinated outpatient medical offices in California and Nevada; including COVID-19 testing and screening centers, primary care settings, specialty clinics, urgent care facilities, laboratories, medical imaging and home health services.

Kyrimis previously served in senior leadership roles at similar nonprofit healthcare systems in Arizona, New Mexico, Washington and California. Most recently, she led the specialty care division at Swedish Medical Group in Seattle, WA, and is completing her Doctorate of Science from the University of Alabama in healthcare leadership. She holds double master’s degrees in organizational leadership from the University of Oxford and in business administration with a focus in healthcare management from the University of California at Irvine. Kyrimis is lean healthcare certified from the University of Michigan, and earned her bachelors of arts in psychology from Arizona State University.

Having served as co-chair of the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, she understands the importance of engaging a community to lead improvements in how care is delivered.

When not providing experienced leadership and working to ensure a quality patient experience, Kyrimis enjoys spending time with her family, writing and exploring the outdoors.

Community members serving in Barton Health’s administration, including executive team members and board of directors, are listed online at bartonhealth.org.