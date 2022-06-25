New book, co-authored by South Lake Tahoe writer, wins award

South Lake Tahoe writer Cal Orey co-authored a new book.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cal Orey, bestselling author of the Healing Powers series, and Richard Westberg, a retired engineer and Carl Sagan enthusiast, are shooting for the stars in their new book The Evolutionary Cosmos: Outside-In Thinking the Universe.

So what do you get when a book is written from not only the perspective of a science enthusiast and progressive thinker, but also a veteran Earth-changes science writer?

A book full of insightful theories to down-to-earth interesting anecdotes, along with must-have tools for you to find out more about Outer space.

Orey, who has been writing about Earth changes such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, and weather for decades, was taken out of her comfort zone when writing about Outer space. It wasn’t until Westberg asked for assistance with the project, that Cal hesitantly accepted the challenge.

The Evolutionary Cosmos: Outside-In Thinking the Universe takes readers on a journey into one-dimensional and two-dimensional realms of magnetism that lead to our three-dimensional world. Readers will discover how eddy currents are the reasons behind cryovolcanoes on the minor planet Ceres to solar flares on the Sun.

“It’s not the same old things that your high school teachers taught you about the Cosmos. It’s ‘outside-in thinking of the Universe.’ Our wish is for readers to enjoy close encounters of how these intriguing topics come from novel thinking using new science data and logical thinking,” Orey said.

The collaboration between the two authors consisted of Westberg sending two chapters at a time, and Orey smoothed out the rough edges.

“It’s less time consuming to write a book than doing research from scratch. For “Cosmos” a lot of the material was there. My gift is to write, so it’s a gift to have most of the research done as Richard did. I can get to work and rework each chapter to make it have a beginning, middle, and end and be cohesive with the rest of the chapters. Plus, weaving stories with and sprinkling images along with simplified science text in a nutshell is fun. Simply put, I help to make the dry read sing,” Orey said.

Though Westberg had worked on his theories for several years as of the writing, the book took a total of seven months to complete.

Upon completion, “Cosmos was given kudos for Westberg’s outside the box thinking and Orey’s vivid descriptions. The book has gone on to win No. 1 Best Non-Fiction Book for the 2022 Pacific Review Awards. The Evolutionary Cosmos: Outside-In Thinking the Universe is available everywhere books are sold, including Amazon and http://www.calorey.com

When asked if there were any new books or projects on the horizon, Orey said, “Yes. I’m over the moon. NY bestselling book “The Healing Powers of Honey” will be released in audiobook format. It has so many dog and girl road trips and South Lake Tahoe tales, too. I co-authored/currently marketing a contemporary romance novel “The Comet” based in Northern California. Last but not least, I’m working on a heartfelt story about two men in the South with an underlying theme of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s.”