New book delves into Tahoe geology 

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – A new book by award-winning author and 50-year Lake Tahoe resident David C. Antonucci brings the reader comprehensive and understandable coverage of Tahoe’s ancient, diverse, and complex geology.

Geology of the Lake Tahoe Basin – History and Features is a first-of-its-kind book devoted exclusively to the composition and structure of the Tahoe Basin. Released in November, the 96-page book contains 75 full-color illustrations ranging from lake bottom faults to the extent of glacial sculpting of the watershed to photos of geologic points of interest.

Recent news about discovering the 2.3 million-year age of modern Lake Tahoe places it among the oldest North American lakes. This book explains the 3.5 million years of earth-shaping forces that created today’s lake.

Geology of the Lake Tahoe Basin offers a comprehensive exploration of the region’s geological history. From the ancient formation of the Sierra Nevada to the more recent glacial and volcanic activity, this book delves into the complex processes that shaped Lake Tahoe’s stunning landscape.

Generalized geological map of the Tahoe Basin. Provided

Readers will gain insights into the tectonic forces, glacial advances, and volcanic eruptions contributing to the basin’s unique features. The book highlights prominent geological points of interest, explaining their formation and significance. The book focuses on an ancient landslide in the lake that generated a 300-foot-high tsunami and wreaked widespread damage to the lake and its watershed.

Author David C. Antonucci’s accessible writing style bridges the gap between scientific knowledge and popular understanding. This book is ideal for geology enthusiasts, nature lovers, and anyone curious about Lake Tahoe.

David C. Antonucci Provided

Key points contained in this book,

An overview of the general geology of the Lake Tahoe Basin

Detailed description of the geologic forces and processes that created Lake Tahoe and its watershed

Depiction and explanation of the unique geology of the lake bottom

Identifies and explains the geology of various points of interest, including mountain peaks, fault lines, ancient volcanic dams, glacial moraine dams, and glacial valleys

Dispels myths and misinformation about the formation of Lake Tahoe

This exclusive volume focuses solely on the geology of the Lake Tahoe Basin, drawing

on rigorous scientific sources, technical papers, and input from professional geologists

familiar with the region. The paperback, written for laypersons and professionals alike, fills a long-missing and key piece of the knowledge base about the natural science of Lake Tahoe.

Author David C. Antonucci has resided in the Lake Tahoe Basin for 50 years. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from California State Polytechnic University and Oregon State University and is a licensed civil and environmental engineer. His professional career started in 1973 and included senior management and policy-level positions that involved knowledge of the environmental geology of the region. He lectures on Lake Tahoe’s cultural and natural history at the Tahoe Environmental Research Center. He has authored five books, including Environmental History of Lake Tahoe, the 1960 Winter Olympics, and Mark Twain at Lake Tahoe.

Antonucci stated, “I wrote this book for the many residents and visitors to Lake Tahoe who desire a deeper appreciation of their physical surroundings and the natural processes that shaped the local environment. Quite simply, the book answers the question: What am I looking at?”

The book is available from local bookstores, bookshop.org, and Amazon for $25.00.