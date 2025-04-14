New boutique opens in South Tahoe, aims to be community hub

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – BFF Tahoe is a new boutique that opened mid-April in South Lake Tahoe that offers eclectic one-of-a-kind shopping along with a vibrant gathering place for locals and visitors.

The shop, started by entrepreneur and community activator, Miriam Dorsett, will offer local and international art, handmade goods, wellness products, books, gifts, and houseware, among other items. BFF Tahoe will also offer a clothing swap to inspire sustainable fashion and community trading.

BFF Tahoe is a new boutique to South Lake Tahoe. Provided / BFF Tahoe

Dorsett’s wellness products are an in-house BFF wellness brand, standing for Blue Forest Farms, which is a family-owned industry leader in wellness products that go from the farm to the lab and to the store.

The shop seeks to be a community hub with a wide range of events, including non-alcoholic beverage tastings, workshops, readings, and crafting sessions for families, artists, entrepreneurs, and writers.

“BFF Tahoe is a place where we can celebrate artists, support wellness education, and build a strong sense of belonging,” Dorsett said. “Our goal is to provide a space where creativity can flourish, families can bond, and people can come together to share knowledge and experience. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift, a creative outlet, or a space to connect, BFF Tahoe has something for everyone.”

BFF Tahoe opened its doors for a soft opening April 12 and is located at 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd #2.

To stay updated on upcoming events, workshops, and special offers, follow BFF Tahoe on social media at @bfftahoe.