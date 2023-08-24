New Nevada Forestry helicopter stationed at Lake Tahoe Airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A firefighting helicopter has been newly stationed at the Lake Tahoe Airport.
The helicopter, a Type 2 Standard, was relocated as part of an agreement between the Nevada Division of Forestry and Cal Fire to share resources.
The agreement runs for five years, with the helicopter staffed seasonally from approximately May to October, according to Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit assistant chief Brian Newman.
“The two agencies decided to make this agreement as a recognition of shared interest and responsibility in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” Newman stated.
The helicopter will be used in a variety of wildland firefighting roles, including water dropping, personnel transportation and rescue operations.
Newman went on to say that the five-to eight-man crew required to operate and service the helicopter will be provided by NDF.
The cost of running the helicopter will be charged to the agency that uses it, either NDF, U.S. Forest Service or Cal Fire, Newman stated.
Cal Fire AEU personnel have already begun training on safety procedures and general operations of the helicopter if they ever have to take to the skies alongside the NDF operating crew, Cal Fire AEU officials stated in a Facebook post announcing the acquisition.
