New cases low on Wednesday, but virus claims 110th victim in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — New cases numbers were low Wednesday but the coronavirus claimed another life in El Dorado County.

A Placerville area man 65 years of age or older was the 110 death the county has suffered.

County officials reported just five new cases, none from the Lake Tahoe region, and 14 assumed recoveries. On Tuesday, 18 new cases were reported, one from Tahoe, and 22 assumed recoveries, leaving 470 active cases overall.

In the past six days, Friday, April 23, through Wednesday, April 27, the county has had 84 cases, about 14 per day.

There were four people in the county’s two hospitals fighting the virus, including one in intensive care.

The county remains in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy meaning businesses still face restrictions.

Restaurants can have 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer and capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination.

For a full list of restrictions go online to https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/#county-status.