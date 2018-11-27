New chain requirements on Lake Tahoe-area highways in Nevada

Safe winter driving tips

Only travel in winter weather when necessary, leave enough time to safely reach your destination and plan your route to avoid snowy/icy areas and steep hills

Before driving, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 within Nevada (or 1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada)

Share your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates

Buckle up

Turn on headlights to see and be seen

Turn off cruise control

Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions

Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

Always comply with all posted chain requirements

If your vehicle has snow tires, install and use them between October 1 and April 30

Keep additional distance from other vehicles

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment

Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas- they may freeze first

Maintain a high fuel level

If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator

Be aware of black ice

If parked or stuck in snow, leave window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow

Always carry tire chains, especially when traveling in mountain passes or typically snowy areas

Remember, 4-wheel-drive vehicles cannot necessarily turn or stop any better than 2-wheel-drive vehicles

Source: Nevada Department of Transportation — visit http://www.nevadadot.com/safety/safe-winter-driving for more information about winter driving safety.