New charbroiled burger joint sizzles into South Lake Tahoe local restaurant scene

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The summer season is officially here in the Lake Tahoe Basin, bringing a warm welcome back to longer days spent in the alpine sunshine, crisp mountain air, and refreshing dips in Lake Tahoe.

Just in time for the summer, a new restaurant is hitting the South Lake Tahoe local scene to satisfy all the warm weather cravings – Tahoe Brothers Burgers.

Partner in the new burger spot, Andres Delgadillo, has been in the South Lake Tahoe community for decades, involved in town’s local restaurant scene for years; and Delgadillo is eager to further weave himself into the local dining industry through Tahoe Brothers Burgers, alongside some other Tahoe locals who have seasoned restaurant experience, as well.

Ricardo Luquin, Andres Delgadillo, Gabriel Robles Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Over the years, I have built up a strong friendship with Gabriel [Robles] and Ricardo [Luquin], who previously ran Izzy’s Burger Spa,” Delgadillo said. “I knew they weren’t working as much, because they closed Izzy’s, and I suggested if they wanted to do something we should check out the empty space, and now here we are.”

After the closing of Izzy’s last fall 2023, the duo that ran the burger spa went on to work in the restaurant industry for several other restaurants under local ownership, but felt unfulfilled. Stepping back into a leadership role, the duo paired up with Delgadillo to bring Tahoe Brothers Burgers to fruition, bringing back the beloved charbroiled burgers to the local food scene, along with some creative new twists on the classic burger and other dishes.

Tahoe Brothers Burgers menu hosts burger spot staples, such as the classic cheeseburger and a fan-favorite Bacon Cheddar Burger, including a juicy single patty with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon with mayo, sweet relish, tomatoes, onions, and ketchup; alongside some more new favorites, such as the Aloha Burger, which includes grilled pineapple and teriyaki glaze over the burger patty with the complimentary burger fixings.

Tahoe Brothers Burgers menu hosts burger spot staples, such as the classic cheeseburger and a fan-favorite Bacon Cheddar Burger. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The restaurant’s new menu also boasts more than just burgers, cooking up a variety of specialty all-beef hot dogs, marinated chicken dishes, such as wings, tenders, and a grilled chicken sandwich, and the classic companion to all these summertime favorites, an extensive list of customized fries, onion rings, and pretzel bites; and to wash it all down, guests have their pick of a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake.

“These guys know how to make good, quality charbroiled burgers,” Delgadillo said. “They’re happy to be back at work, doing what they do best; they are the experts.”

The brand-new restaurant has been officially open less than a month, celebrating the third week with their doors open as of mid-June.

“Everybody who has come in has told us how grateful they are that we are doing this,” Delgadillo said. “It’s really nice to see our local community show up and enjoy this new opportunity with us, South Lake Tahoe is our home and we love our locals.”

Delgadillo has been involved in the restaurant industry since the late ’90s, and is devoted to continuing to provide great service and products through Tahoe Brothers Burgers. He strongly believes that the South Lake Tahoe community is special, and that local support is the backbone of a business being successful.

“I believe a lot of our community members’ mindsets changed during the pandemic,” Delgadillo said. “People are more driven to support locally owned and operated businesses after the pandemic, especially now when a lot of our South Lake Tahoe favorites have been closing down over the past year. If you have a good product, people want you to survive, and we are so grateful to the community support we’ve gotten, and are looking forward to seeing South Lake Tahoe continue to show up for us as we continue to grow.”

Tahoe Brothers Burgers is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Boulevard Unit 11 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96150. The burger spot is available to order in-person, over the phone, or via DoorDash. For more information on Tahoe Brothers Burgers, call 530-600-0896, or follow them on Instagram at @tahoebroscharbroiledburgers.