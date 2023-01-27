New City Hall display serves as roadmap to Tahoe history

City Council, South Tahoe Chamber members and historical society reveal a tree slab display.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Before the City Council meeting came to order on Tuesday evening, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce revealed a shiny slice of history.

One of six slices of a local tree is now on display at City Hall serving as a roadmap to basin history.

The felled tree became art and history in one thanks to a joint effort between the City, South Tahoe Chamber, Kenny Curtzwiler of K & K Tree Services, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and Ed Cook Tree Service.

“It’s a local South Tahoe tree that was cut down around the end of 2015 by Ed Cook Tree Service,” said Amanda Adams of South Tahoe Chamber. “Ed saved it because of its unique features.”

Adams said it was also chosen for its age. The center most ring on the tree slice dates back to 1844 when the first non-native person recorded seeing Lake Tahoe, John C. Fremont. She added Cook had many felled trees which Curtzwiler walked through to find the perfect one for their intentions.

The Historical Society created a list of dates to highlight each tree ring with basin factoids which are linked to the society’s website with a QR code on the legend beside the display.

Amanda Adams and Duane Wallace discuss the tree history roadmap in City Hall.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

According to Curtzwiler, after Cook cut the tree into six slabs, Colby Albino of Log Works sanded it down and put on protective coatings.

Four of the six slabs have been committed and are on display within the city in addition to the new addition to City Hall, one for the historical society, one for Holiday Inn Express and one is going to Marriott Grand Residence and Heavenly Village.

Amanda Adams and Duane Wallace reveal history roadmap in City Hall.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Duane Wallace, South Tahoe Chamber director told the Tribune it’s been a goal of his to bring something like it to the basin after seeing the one that is displayed in Placerville, at the El Dorado County offices.

“I think it also takes the historical society museum and spreads it around town a little bit,” Wallace said, and added that the slabs are great educational tools and hopes to see one in each elementary school.

Adams said, “Sierra House has a tree slice as does Magnet school. If someone wants to sponsor the last slice for $1,000 to go to Tahoe Valley School, there would be one at each grammar school.”

To inquire about sponsorship, email Amanda Adams at president@southtahoechamber.com or call 530-721-0243.

The South Lake Tahoe History Ring Project

The following dates can be found on the tree piece found inside City Hall at the Lake Tahoe Airport. The numbers on the tree match the historical event below: