New city manager sworn in

South Lake Tahoe's newest city manager is officially on the job.

Frank Rush Jr. was recently sworn in as the city's top employee. He comes to South Lake Tahoe from Emerald Isle, North Carolina, where he was the town manager for over 17 years.

"I am excited to join the team at the city of South Lake Tahoe, and look forward to working with the City Council, city employees, and the community to move South Lake Tahoe forward in the coming years," Rush said in a press release. "It's a truly exceptional place, and we will all be working hard to enhance the already high quality of life for our residents, visitors and businesses."

Rush was hired in October by City Council after a roughly five-month search. Council largely conducted the search behind closed doors in executive session.

The decision at the time raised concerns by some candidates for City Council, who felt the hiring of a city manager should be pushed off until after the November election. Council disagreed and unanimously approved Rush's hiring.

With three incumbents losing their bids for re-election, Rush will have a largely new and inexperienced council to work with. He said he is looking forward to starting the job.

"I am excited for new opportunities and new challenges in South Lake Tahoe, and I am anxious to get started," Rush said.

Rush intends to place an emphasis on customer service and public communication, with the goal of establishing trust in city government.

"I really just want to do everything I can to help the city staff and the city council move the community forward," Rush said.

Rush starts with an annual base salary of $200,000 and will be subject to performance reviews at a minimum of once per year.

He also will receive up to $5,000 for moving expenses, $150 per month for personal mobile phone service, and a $500 per month vehicle allowance for traveling within El Dorado County. Travel outside the county would be reimbursed on a per-mile rate.

He comes to South Lake Tahoe with his wife of 20 years, Suzanne, and two children — Jacob and Matthew.

"It's been wonderful so far, everyone has been very gracious and very helpful, and my family and I are looking forward to becoming more immersed in the coming weeks," Rush said.